Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP) Rating Reiterated by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP) in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

CCEP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Argus raised shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Citigroup reissued a buy rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $49.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $65.20.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners stock opened at $61.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.58 billion, a PE ratio of 29.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a 12 month low of $34.02 and a 12 month high of $63.04.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CCEP. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 33,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 21,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.66% of the company’s stock.

About Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.

