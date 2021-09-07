Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) Given New C$130.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$132.00 to C$130.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a “na” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.39% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on CCA. National Bankshares reduced their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$143.00 to C$141.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$127.00 price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications in a report on Friday, July 16th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Cogeco Communications to C$141.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Cogeco Communications from C$130.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$131.00 price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$133.50.

Cogeco Communications stock traded down C$1.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$116.71. 23,004 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,725. Cogeco Communications has a 52 week low of C$89.90 and a 52 week high of C$123.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of C$5.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$118.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$117.86.

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The company reported C$2.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.15 by C($0.14). The company had revenue of C$624.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$630.75 million. Research analysts forecast that Cogeco Communications will post 8.9300001 earnings per share for the current year.

Cogeco Communications Company Profile

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

