Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Shares Sold by Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. cut its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,960 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 462 shares during the quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 576.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,066 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $4,784,000 after purchasing an additional 58,856 shares during the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 3,684 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Compass Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Compass Capital Management Inc. now owns 664,345 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $46,013,000 after purchasing an additional 83,944 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 32,378 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 12,066,171 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $835,703,000 after buying an additional 1,872,844 shares during the period. 89.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Becky Schmitt sold 2,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.15, for a total value of $199,789.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,501,976.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CTSH shares. Societe Generale upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. HSBC upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.69.

CTSH opened at $76.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $40.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.15. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52 week low of $65.04 and a 52 week high of $82.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 9.65%. Equities analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 28.07%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

