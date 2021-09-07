Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.70 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) to post earnings per share of $0.70 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cohu’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.70 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.69. Cohu posted earnings of $0.27 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 159.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cohu will report full-year earnings of $3.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.09. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cohu.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $244.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.00 million. Cohu had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 15.90%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on COHU. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Cohu from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Cohu from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Cohu from $70.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Cohu from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.33.

Cohu stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.25. The company had a trading volume of 289,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 630,310. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 1.77. Cohu has a 12-month low of $15.73 and a 12-month high of $51.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

In related news, Director Andrew M. Caggia sold 5,000 shares of Cohu stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total value of $175,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Yon Jorden bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.89 per share, with a total value of $92,670.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,333,270 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Cohu by 0.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 346,765 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Cohu by 2.2% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 39,591 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in shares of Cohu in the second quarter worth $1,935,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Cohu by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 96,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,545,000 after purchasing an additional 17,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Cohu by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 269,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,931,000 after purchasing an additional 17,052 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

Cohu, Inc engages in the provision of back-end semiconductor equipment and services. It offers test and handling capital equipment, interface products, and related services to the semiconductor and electronics manufacturing industries. It operates through the Semiconductor Test and Inspection; and Printed Circuit Board Test segments.

