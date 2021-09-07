ColossusXT Price Reaches $0.0001 on Major Exchanges (COLX)

ColossusXT (CURRENCY:COLX) traded 23% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. One ColossusXT coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ColossusXT has a market capitalization of $1.77 million and $9,206.00 worth of ColossusXT was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ColossusXT has traded 50.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000024 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001884 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000606 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000022 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000359 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000098 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded 23.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00007937 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000687 BTC.

ColossusXT Profile

COLX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2015. ColossusXT’s total supply is 13,144,791,383 coins and its circulating supply is 12,732,356,945 coins. ColossusXT’s official website is colossusxt.io . The Reddit community for ColossusXT is /r/ColossuscoinX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ColossusXT’s official message board is medium.com/@colossusxt . ColossusXT’s official Twitter account is @colossuscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ColossusCoinXT is a decentralized, open-source, and energy-efficient transaction platform. It is based on the popular PIVX Source Code with a fixed PoS block reward. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

ColossusXT Coin Trading

