Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Bp Plc

Bp Plc trimmed its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 30.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 103,389 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 44,527 shares during the period. Bp Plc’s holdings in Comcast were worth $5,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Baron Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 688.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 552 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. 82.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

CMCSA has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $57.55 target price on Comcast and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comcast currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.93.

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $61.72 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.72. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $40.97 and a twelve month high of $61.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $283.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 11.44%. The company had revenue of $28.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.14 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

Further Reading: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.