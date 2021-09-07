Commerce Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Commerce Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 27.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 367,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136,474 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Cerner were worth $28,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Distillate Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cerner during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,830,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in shares of Cerner by 224.7% during the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 97,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,991,000 after acquiring an additional 67,309 shares during the last quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Cerner by 4.1% during the second quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 50,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP grew its holdings in Cerner by 75.4% during the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 100,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,224,000 after purchasing an additional 43,205 shares during the period. Finally, First Personal Financial Services grew its holdings in Cerner by 23.3% during the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 15,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 3,014 shares during the period. 85.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Tracy L. Platt sold 9,989 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total value of $796,123.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Daniel Devers sold 9,000 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total value of $697,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,739 shares of company stock worth $2,273,398 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Cerner from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Cerner from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Cerner from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Cerner from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.40.

NASDAQ:CERN opened at $75.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.73. Cerner Co. has a 52-week low of $66.75 and a 52-week high of $84.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.66 and a 200 day moving average of $76.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 12.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Cerner Co. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cerner

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

