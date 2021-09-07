Commerce Bank Has $32.48 Million Stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Commerce Bank grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 15.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 105,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,432 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $32,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BNC Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 0.4% in the first quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,759,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 4.6% during the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.2% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 42.6% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.7% during the second quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. 74.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on PH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $366.00 to $327.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $364.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Friday, July 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $336.43.

PH opened at $289.91 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $301.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $305.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.78. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $192.25 and a fifty-two week high of $324.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 26.68%. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 17.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.39%.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. The firm also provides engineered solutions for mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets. It operates through the following segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers products to original equipment manufacturers.

