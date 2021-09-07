Comparing Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) & Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX)

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) and Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

99.1% of Pacira BioSciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.8% of Viking Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.2% of Pacira BioSciences shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.7% of Viking Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Pacira BioSciences and Viking Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pacira BioSciences 0 3 8 0 2.73 Viking Therapeutics 0 0 6 0 3.00

Pacira BioSciences presently has a consensus target price of $79.25, suggesting a potential upside of 39.16%. Viking Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 135.29%. Given Viking Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Viking Therapeutics is more favorable than Pacira BioSciences.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Pacira BioSciences and Viking Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pacira BioSciences $429.65 million 5.89 $145.52 million $1.30 43.81 Viking Therapeutics N/A N/A -$39.49 million ($0.54) -12.59

Pacira BioSciences has higher revenue and earnings than Viking Therapeutics. Viking Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pacira BioSciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Pacira BioSciences and Viking Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pacira BioSciences 34.60% 14.35% 7.14% Viking Therapeutics N/A -20.67% -19.69%

Volatility & Risk

Pacira BioSciences has a beta of 1.06, indicating that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Viking Therapeutics has a beta of 1.84, indicating that its share price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Pacira BioSciences beats Viking Therapeutics on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pacira BioSciences

Pacira Biosciences, Inc. is a holding company, which provide non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam.The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.

About Viking Therapeutics

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel therapies for patients suffering from metabolic and endocrine disorders. The firm’s clinical program VK5211, treats patients recovering from non-elective hip fracture surgery. It also specializes in development of VK2809 and VK0214. The company was founded by Brian Lian and Michael A. Dinerman on September 24, 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

