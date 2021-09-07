Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) Insider Sells $883,702.53 in Stock

Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) insider George John Schuller, Jr. sold 13,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.67, for a total value of $883,702.53. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,285 shares in the company, valued at $1,508,025.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

CMP traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.64. The stock had a trading volume of 182,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,713. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.18 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.83 and a 200 day moving average of $66.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.07. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.24 and a 1 year high of $72.00.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The basic materials company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $199.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.23 million. Compass Minerals International had a negative net margin of 10.26% and a positive return on equity of 13.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.04 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 207.19%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 1.7% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 9,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 1.6% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank grew its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 5.8% in the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 3,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 4.8% in the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL grew its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 5.1% in the second quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 4,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Compass Minerals International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, CL King raised Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.80.

About Compass Minerals International

Compass Minerals International, Inc engages in the production of salt, plant nutrients, and magnesium chloride for distribution in North America. It operates through the following segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers products for use in road deicing and dust control, food processing, water softeners, and agricultural and industrial applications.

