Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Bought by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,193 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $1,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 20.4% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 3,568 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 47.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,199,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $688,145,000 after buying an additional 2,946,774 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 28.2% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 27,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after buying an additional 6,029 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 22.4% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 37,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,787,000 after buying an additional 6,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 13.9% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 171,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,819,000 after buying an additional 20,954 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.91% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison stock opened at $76.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12, a P/E/G ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.56 and a fifty-two week high of $83.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.85.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.09). Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 8.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 74.16%.

ED has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. KeyCorp lowered shares of Consolidated Edison from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Consolidated Edison presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $75.44.

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

