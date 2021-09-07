Contrasting Gores Metropoulos II (NASDAQ:GMII) & Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV)

Gores Metropoulos II (NASDAQ:GMII) and Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Gores Metropoulos II alerts:

This table compares Gores Metropoulos II and Hilton Grand Vacations’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gores Metropoulos II N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Hilton Grand Vacations $894.00 million 4.20 -$201.00 million $0.53 82.68

Gores Metropoulos II has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Hilton Grand Vacations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

72.0% of Gores Metropoulos II shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.8% of Hilton Grand Vacations shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of Hilton Grand Vacations shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Gores Metropoulos II and Hilton Grand Vacations’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gores Metropoulos II N/A N/A N/A Hilton Grand Vacations -16.08% 14.76% 1.71%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Gores Metropoulos II and Hilton Grand Vacations, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gores Metropoulos II 0 0 0 0 N/A Hilton Grand Vacations 0 0 2 0 3.00

Hilton Grand Vacations has a consensus target price of $38.00, indicating a potential downside of 13.28%. Given Hilton Grand Vacations’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Hilton Grand Vacations is more favorable than Gores Metropoulos II.

Summary

Hilton Grand Vacations beats Gores Metropoulos II on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gores Metropoulos II

Gores Metropoulos II, Inc. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

About Hilton Grand Vacations

Hilton Grand Vacations, Inc. engages in marketing and sale of vacation ownership interval and management of resorts in urban destinations. It operates through the Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. The Real Estate Sales and Financing segment refers to the sale of vacation ownership intervals on behalf of third-party developers using the Hilton Grand Vacations brand in exchange for sales, marketing and brand fees, and the financing solutions. The Resort Operations and Club Management segment manages the club, receives activation fees, annual dues, and transaction fees from member exchanges for other vacation products. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

Receive News & Ratings for Gores Metropoulos II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gores Metropoulos II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.