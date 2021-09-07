Cormark Comments on TELUS Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:T)

TELUS Co. (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) – Analysts at Cormark raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for TELUS in a research report issued on Friday, September 3rd. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.10 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.08. Cormark also issued estimates for TELUS’s FY2022 earnings at $1.29 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$30.00 price objective (up previously from C$29.00) on shares of TELUS in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$27.62 target price on shares of TELUS in a report on Monday, July 26th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of TELUS from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on TELUS from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, TELUS currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$29.82.

TELUS stock opened at C$29.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.88, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.94. TELUS has a 52 week low of C$22.50 and a 52 week high of C$29.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$28.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$27.05. The stock has a market capitalization of C$39.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.31.

TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.26.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.316 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 131.96%.

TELUS Company Profile

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.

