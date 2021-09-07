Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Acquires 584 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,014 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after buying an additional 584 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HAL. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Halliburton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Halliburton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,734 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 88.9% during the 1st quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 2,645 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Halliburton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on HAL. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. COKER & PALMER raised shares of Halliburton from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $24.53 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Halliburton from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $15.80 to $18.20 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Halliburton has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.51.

NYSE:HAL opened at $20.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.96 billion, a PE ratio of 126.07 and a beta of 2.84. Halliburton has a fifty-two week low of $10.60 and a fifty-two week high of $25.00.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.69%.

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

