Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Buys 136 Shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,720 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Toro were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TTC. FMR LLC increased its position in The Toro by 105.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 724,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,875,000 after acquiring an additional 371,518 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Toro by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 126,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,678,000 after buying an additional 21,328 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in The Toro by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 802,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,122,000 after buying an additional 9,504 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in The Toro by 248.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in The Toro in the 1st quarter valued at $608,000. 78.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TTC opened at $109.81 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.58. The Toro Company has a twelve month low of $77.37 and a twelve month high of $118.13. The firm has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.82, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.77.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $976.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $954.66 million. The Toro had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 34.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Toro Company will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Toro news, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.68, for a total transaction of $384,048.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,077,913.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TTC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of The Toro from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The Toro in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

The Toro Profile

The Toro Co designs, manufactures, and markets a range of turf equipment. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf & landscape equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; snow & ice management equipment; and irrigation products.

