Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Has $247,000 Position in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 229 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ABM Industries were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ABM. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in ABM Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in ABM Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ABM Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $175,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of ABM Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of ABM Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

In other ABM Industries news, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 4,867 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total transaction of $220,718.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE ABM opened at $48.86 on Tuesday. ABM Industries Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $33.51 and a fifty-two week high of $55.48. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.52.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. ABM Industries had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ABM. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of ABM Industries in a research note on Friday, August 27th. FIX upgraded ABM Industries to an “add” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.67.

ABM Industries, Inc engages in the provision of facility services for commercial, industrial, and institutional buildings. It operates through the following segments: Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, and Technical Solutions. The Business & Industry segment encompasses janitorial, facilities engineering, and parking services for commercial real estate properties and sports and entertainment venues.

