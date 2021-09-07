Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Has $388,000 Position in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,146 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,529,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 66.9% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 276.6% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VAW opened at $186.80 on Tuesday. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 52-week low of $128.85 and a 52-week high of $196.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.68.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

