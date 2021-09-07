Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,100,000 after buying an additional 5,028 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.0% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 25,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth about $6,843,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.2% in the second quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 87,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,222,000 after buying an additional 3,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth $562,000.

VCSH stock opened at $82.61 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $82.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.65. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $82.11 and a one year high of $83.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.106 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%.

