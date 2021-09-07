Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,662,000. Invst LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,490,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 208,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,982,000 after buying an additional 3,613 shares in the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,484,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF stock opened at $149.99 on Tuesday. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 52 week low of $97.78 and a 52 week high of $151.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $145.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.85.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

