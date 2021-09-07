Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 6,195 Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 6,195 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tranquility Partners LLC grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 15,132 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 26,568 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 7,113 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,672 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 9,304 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. 89.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Boston Scientific news, SVP Wendy Carruthers sold 3,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total value of $140,876.82. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 171,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,262,982.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jodi Euerle Eddy sold 728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.33, for a total value of $33,000.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $925,593.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 411,124 shares of company stock worth $18,071,807. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BSX opened at $44.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.13, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.88. Boston Scientific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.99 and a fifty-two week high of $46.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 4.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BSX shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC set a $42.74 price objective on Boston Scientific and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Boston Scientific in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.48.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

