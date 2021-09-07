Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc (NYSE:ISD)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc (NYSE:ISD) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,742 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ISD. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 111.2% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 27,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 14,546 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 9.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 189,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after purchasing an additional 16,967 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian acquired a new position in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $550,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 320.7% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

NYSE ISD opened at $16.41 on Tuesday. PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc has a 52 week low of $13.41 and a 52 week high of $16.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.01.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Profile

Prudential Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Prudential Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by Prudential Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of high yield fixed income instruments that are rated below investment grade (Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services).

