Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) Shares Down 0.2%

Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSE:CJR.B)’s share price fell 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$6.21 and last traded at C$6.24. 321,780 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 787,566 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.25.

CJR.B has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities raised their target price on Corus Entertainment from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$7.25 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Corus Entertainment from C$6.50 to C$6.75 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$7.00 target price on shares of Corus Entertainment in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Corus Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and an average price target of C$7.84.

Get Corus Entertainment alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$5.97 and its 200-day moving average price is C$5.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.50, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

Further Reading: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Corus Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corus Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.