Costain Group (LON:COST) Rating Reiterated by Liberum Capital

Costain Group (LON:COST)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Liberum Capital in a note issued to investors on Friday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 80 ($1.05) price objective on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 33.05% from the company’s current price.
COST stock opened at GBX 60.13 ($0.79) on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 58.36 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 59.91. The firm has a market cap of £165.32 million and a PE ratio of 26.14. Costain Group has a one year low of GBX 30.35 ($0.40) and a one year high of GBX 75.40 ($0.99). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.61, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.
Costain Group Company Profile
