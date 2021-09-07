Costain Group (LON:COST) Rating Reiterated by Liberum Capital

Costain Group (LON:COST)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Liberum Capital in a note issued to investors on Friday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 80 ($1.05) price objective on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 33.05% from the company’s current price.

COST stock opened at GBX 60.13 ($0.79) on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 58.36 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 59.91. The firm has a market cap of £165.32 million and a PE ratio of 26.14. Costain Group has a one year low of GBX 30.35 ($0.40) and a one year high of GBX 75.40 ($0.99). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.61, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Costain Group Company Profile

Costain Group PLC provides smart infrastructure solutions for the energy, water, transportation, and defense markets in the United Kingdom and Spain. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Natural Resources. The Transportation segment operates in the highways, rail, and aviation markets.

