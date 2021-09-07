Costain Group (LON:COST) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $59.91

Costain Group PLC (LON:COST)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 59.91 ($0.78) and traded as low as GBX 58 ($0.76). Costain Group shares last traded at GBX 59.80 ($0.78), with a volume of 500,639 shares changing hands.

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 80 ($1.05) target price on shares of Costain Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.61, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of £164.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 58.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 59.91.

Costain Group PLC provides smart infrastructure solutions for the energy, water, transportation, and defense markets in the United Kingdom and Spain. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Natural Resources. The Transportation segment operates in the highways, rail, and aviation markets.

