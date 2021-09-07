Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.01-0.03 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.06). The company issued revenue guidance of $177-178 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $168.84 million.Coupa Software also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.270-$0.290 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ COUP traded up $1.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $263.33. The stock had a trading volume of 3,309,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,254,548. The firm has a market cap of $19.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.51 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Coupa Software has a fifty-two week low of $203.51 and a fifty-two week high of $377.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $234.53 and a 200-day moving average of $251.27.

Get Coupa Software alerts:

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $1.08. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 19.32% and a negative net margin of 45.08%. The firm had revenue of $166.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.75 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Coupa Software will post -3.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on COUP shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Coupa Software from $300.00 to $295.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Coupa Software from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Coupa Software from $272.00 to $254.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays cut their target price on Coupa Software from $292.00 to $250.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Truist Securities cut their target price on Coupa Software from $386.00 to $326.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $283.92.

In related news, CFO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,166 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.49, for a total value of $283,909.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 907 shares in the company, valued at $220,845.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.29, for a total value of $10,964,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 269,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,086,594.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 123,289 shares of company stock worth $27,059,756 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

See Also: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for Coupa Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupa Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.