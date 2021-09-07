Covestro (ETR:1COV) Given a €70.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley set a €70.00 ($82.35) price target on Covestro (ETR:1COV) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays set a €71.00 ($83.53) price target on shares of Covestro in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Baader Bank set a €72.00 ($84.71) price target on shares of Covestro in a report on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €82.00 ($96.47) price target on shares of Covestro in a report on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €75.00 ($88.24) price target on shares of Covestro in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on shares of Covestro in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Covestro presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €66.85 ($78.64).

Shares of 1COV opened at €57.96 ($68.19) on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17. Covestro has a twelve month low of €39.50 ($46.47) and a twelve month high of €63.24 ($74.40). The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of €55.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of €56.34.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties (CAS). The Polyurethanes segment develops, produces, and markets chemical precursors, such as diphenylmethane diisocyanate, toluene diisocyanate, and polyether polyol, which are used primarily in the furniture, construction, and automotive industries.

