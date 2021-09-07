Creative Planning Cuts Position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Creative Planning decreased its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,058 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 21 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 15.3% in the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 187,894 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $107,319,000 after buying an additional 24,900 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 9.6% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,349 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,089,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. Miura Global Management LLC raised its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 40.7% in the first quarter. Miura Global Management LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,852,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. National Pension Service raised its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 134.8% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,123 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group grew its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 91.7% in the first quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group now owns 115 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.14% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $806.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $735.00 to $930.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

BIO stock opened at $819.70 on Tuesday. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $472.84 and a twelve month high of $832.70. The company has a market capitalization of $24.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $730.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $644.17.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.88. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 140.48% and a return on equity of 4.65%. The business had revenue of $715.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.40 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 14.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, EVP Michael Crowley sold 3,000 shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $754.93, for a total value of $2,264,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,034,628.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy S. Ernst sold 327 shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $760.26, for a total transaction of $248,605.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,227 shares of company stock valued at $4,718,175 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 27.67% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

