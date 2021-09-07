Creative Planning Decreases Stock Position in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Creative Planning lessened its stake in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) by 77.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,747 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 72,673 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MTDR. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Matador Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Matador Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Matador Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Matador Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Matador Resources by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,422 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,052 shares during the period. 84.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Matador Resources alerts:

MTDR opened at $28.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.79. Matador Resources has a fifty-two week low of $6.29 and a fifty-two week high of $38.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.48 and its 200 day moving average is $28.34. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.17 and a beta of 4.80.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The energy company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.35. Matador Resources had a negative net margin of 18.98% and a positive return on equity of 15.69%. The company had revenue of $357.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. Matador Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 468.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Matador Resources will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is currently 17.86%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MTDR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. MKM Partners raised shares of Matador Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank raised shares of Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.21.

In related news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.04 per share, for a total transaction of $84,120.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Craig N. Adams bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.25 per share, for a total transaction of $25,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 5,000 shares of company stock worth $138,700. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Profile

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

Further Reading: How is inflation measured?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR).

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.