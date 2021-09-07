Creative Planning Decreases Stock Position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Creative Planning lowered its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) by 51.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,237 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 123.1% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SMG opened at $159.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $171.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $204.57. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 52-week low of $143.08 and a 52-week high of $254.34. The company has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 1.13.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.46. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 66.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is a boost from The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.46%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $240.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Truist dropped their target price on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $257.00 target price on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Scotts Miracle-Gro has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $230.89.

About The Scotts Miracle-Gro

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The U.S. Consumer segment consists of consumer lawn and garden business. The Hawthorn segment includes indoor, urban, and hydroponic gardening business.

