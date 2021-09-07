Creative Planning Has $652,000 Stock Position in Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Creative Planning reduced its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,053 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Axsome Therapeutics were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AXSM. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Axsome Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 1,584.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $215,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $242,000. 59.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ AXSM opened at $26.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.45. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.38 and a 1-year high of $90.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.81 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a current ratio of 6.20, a quick ratio of 6.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.02. Analysts forecast that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.62 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Axsome Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $105.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist reduced their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $123.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price (down from $225.00) on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.67.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel therapies for the management of central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include AXS-05, AXS-07, AXS-12, and AXS-14 which are being developed for multiple pain and primary care indications. The company was founded by Herriot Tabuteau on January 12, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

