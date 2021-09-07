Creative Planning Sells 1,638 Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Creative Planning lessened its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) by 12.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,638 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWJ. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the second quarter valued at about $78,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 10,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the second quarter valued at about $269,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the second quarter valued at about $198,000.

Get iShares MSCI Japan ETF alerts:

EWJ stock opened at $71.81 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.00 and a 200-day moving average of $68.45. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.16 and a fifty-two week high of $72.28.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

Featured Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.