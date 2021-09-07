Creative Planning Sells 5,350 Shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA)

Creative Planning reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA) by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,350 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF were worth $698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EWA. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 45,547.6% during the second quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 981,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,509,000 after purchasing an additional 979,728 shares during the period. DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,770,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 56.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,093,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,115,000 after purchasing an additional 394,204 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,056,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 14.9% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,950,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,360,000 after purchasing an additional 252,240 shares during the period. 53.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EWA opened at $26.54 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Australia ETF has a 1 year low of $19.41 and a 1 year high of $27.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.94.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

