Cred Trading 14.1% Lower This Week (LBA)

Cred (CURRENCY:LBA) traded down 13.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. One Cred coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. Cred has a total market capitalization of $3.57 million and approximately $990,097.00 worth of Cred was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Cred has traded down 14.1% against the US dollar.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.03 or 0.00061459 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002118 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002891 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 23.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00015127 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $72.80 or 0.00154134 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002118 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $351.91 or 0.00745050 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.32 or 0.00043011 BTC.

LBA is a coin. Its genesis date was April 12th, 2018. Cred’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 990,410,205 coins. The Reddit community for Cred is /r/Libra_Credit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Cred is www.mycred.io . Cred’s official Twitter account is @LibraCredit and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cred (LBA) is a cryptocurrency token and operates on the Ethereum platform. It is a decentralized lending ecosystem that facilitates global open access to credit. LBA is a global utility token that enables superior rates on digital assets. Cred lends USD, Euros and other fiat currencies with your crypto assets as collateral. No need to sell your crypto, simply access a secured line of credit. Cred offers the most competitive interest rates on digital assets such as BTC, XRP, ETH and fiat currencies such as the USD and EURO. Access your earning potential through one of Cred’s many partners. No minimum investment size, no hidden fees, just great returns. Earn up to 10% on your digital assets including crypto, fiat, and precious metals. Cred has one of the most comprehensive insurance policies available on the market, including Cyber hacking, E&O and regulatory coverage. Cred works with Lockton, one of the world’s largest privately owned, independent insurance brokerage firms, and with some of the largest insurance underwriters in the world. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cred directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cred should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cred using one of the exchanges listed above.

