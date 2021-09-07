Critical Analysis: Chiyoda (OTCMKTS:CHYCY) & CapitaLand (OTCMKTS:CLLDY)

Chiyoda (OTCMKTS:CHYCY) and CapitaLand (OTCMKTS:CLLDY) are both construction companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Chiyoda alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Chiyoda and CapitaLand, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chiyoda 0 0 0 0 N/A CapitaLand 0 0 1 0 3.00

Profitability

This table compares Chiyoda and CapitaLand’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chiyoda -3.99% 19.17% 1.86% CapitaLand N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Chiyoda and CapitaLand’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chiyoda $2.98 billion 0.36 $75.40 million $0.07 59.43 CapitaLand $4.74 billion 3.33 -$1.14 billion N/A N/A

Chiyoda has higher earnings, but lower revenue than CapitaLand.

Risk & Volatility

Chiyoda has a beta of 0.46, meaning that its share price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CapitaLand has a beta of 1.07, meaning that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

CapitaLand beats Chiyoda on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chiyoda

Chiyoda Corp. engages in the provision of engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering and Others. The Engineering segment engages in the consulting, planning, design, construction, procurement, commissioning and maintenance services for industrial machinery. The Others segment deals with the temporary staffing and travel services. The company was founded by Akiyoshi Tamaki on January 20, 1948 and is headquartered in Yokohama, Japan.

About CapitaLand

CapitaLand Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of consultancy services. It operates through the following business segments: CapitaLand Singapore and International, CapitaLand China, CapitaLand India, CapitaLand Lodging, CapitaLand Financial, Corporate and Others. The CapitaLand Singapore and International segment involves in the residential, office, shopping malls, industrial, logistics and business parks property development in Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Vietnam, The United States of America, Europe, Japan and Korea. The CapitaLand China segment encompasses residential, commercial strata and urban development, office, shopping malls, lodging, industrial, logistics and business parks property development in China. The CapitaLand India segment comprises logistics and business parks property development in India. The CapitaLand Lodging segment is an international serviced residence owner-operator with operations in key cities of Asia Pacific, Europe, United States of America and Middle East. The CapitaLand Financial segment is the real estate fund management unit comprising the Group’s REIT managers and Fund managers. The Corporate and Others

Receive News & Ratings for Chiyoda Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chiyoda and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.