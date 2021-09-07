Critical Analysis: SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) versus Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV)

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) and Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares SciPlay and Brightcove’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SciPlay 3.50% 4.74% 3.63% Brightcove 4.47% 14.52% 6.41%

SciPlay has a beta of 0.39, meaning that its stock price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brightcove has a beta of 0.79, meaning that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for SciPlay and Brightcove, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SciPlay 1 8 3 0 2.17 Brightcove 0 0 4 0 3.00

SciPlay presently has a consensus price target of $19.46, indicating a potential upside of 4.67%. Brightcove has a consensus price target of $23.00, indicating a potential upside of 92.79%. Given Brightcove’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Brightcove is more favorable than SciPlay.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SciPlay and Brightcove’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SciPlay $582.20 million 4.09 $20.90 million $0.86 21.62 Brightcove $197.35 million 2.47 -$5.81 million $0.16 74.56

SciPlay has higher revenue and earnings than Brightcove. SciPlay is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Brightcove, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

14.0% of SciPlay shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.5% of Brightcove shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of SciPlay shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.7% of Brightcove shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Brightcove beats SciPlay on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SciPlay

SciPlay Corp. engages in the development and publishing of digital games on mobile and web platforms. It offers social casino games that include Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino and Quick Hit Slots, and casual games, which include Monopoly Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots. The company was founded on November 30, 2018 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

About Brightcove

Brightcove, Inc. engages in the provision of video cloud solutions. The firm enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. Its products include Video Cloud, Video Marketing Suite, Enterprise Video Suite, Brightcove Campaign, Player, Live, Dynamic Server-Side Ad Insertion (SSAI), OTT Experiences, and Zencoder. The company was founded by Jeremy J. Allaire and Robert Mason on August 24, 2004 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

