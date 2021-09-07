Critical Contrast: EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) and Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ)

Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ) and EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Yunji and EVgo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yunji -2.95% -4.26% -2.24% EVgo N/A N/A N/A

1.1% of Yunji shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.0% of EVgo shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Yunji and EVgo’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yunji $847.55 million 0.21 -$22.43 million ($0.03) -27.17 EVgo N/A N/A -$14.30 million N/A N/A

EVgo has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Yunji.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Yunji and EVgo, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yunji 1 0 0 0 1.00 EVgo 0 2 2 0 2.50

EVgo has a consensus price target of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 89.27%. Given EVgo’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe EVgo is more favorable than Yunji.

Summary

EVgo beats Yunji on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Yunji Company Profile

Yunji, Inc. engages in the provision of social e-commerce platform. The firm offers Yunji App, a combination of Yunji VIP App and Yunji Flagship App. It also provides solutions and services that allow suppliers to benefit from the firm’s scale of operations and marketing capabilities. The company was founded by Shang Lüe Xiao in May 2015 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, China.

EVgo Company Profile

EVgo Inc. operates a fast charging network for electric vehicles in the United States. It owns and operates approximately 800 fast charging locations in 65 metropolitan areas across 34 states. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

