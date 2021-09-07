Critical Review: Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) and eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN)

Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) and eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Qumu and eGain, as reported by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Qumu
|0
|2
|1
|0
|2.33
|eGain
|0
|2
|3
|0
|2.60
Profitability
This table compares Qumu and eGain’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Qumu
|-57.97%
|-100.99%
|-34.48%
|eGain
|8.89%
|17.29%
|7.50%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
38.1% of Qumu shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.1% of eGain shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.5% of Qumu shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 34.4% of eGain shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.
Valuation & Earnings
This table compares Qumu and eGain’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Qumu
|$29.07 million
|1.70
|-$9.20 million
|($0.51)
|-5.48
|eGain
|$78.29 million
|4.74
|$6.96 million
|$0.21
|56.62
eGain has higher revenue and earnings than Qumu. Qumu is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than eGain, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.
Volatility & Risk
Qumu has a beta of 1.53, indicating that its share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, eGain has a beta of 0.35, indicating that its share price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Summary
eGain beats Qumu on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.
Qumu Company Profile
Qumu Corp. provides the software solutions to create, manage, secure, distribute and measure the success of live and on-demand video for the enterprise. It offers enterprise video content management software solutions, hardware, maintenance and support, and professional and other services. The company platform enables global organizations to drive employee engagement, increase access to video, and modernize the workplace by providing a more efficient and effective way to share knowledge. Qumu was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.
eGain Company Profile
eGain Corp. engages in the development, licensing, implementation, and support of customer service infrastructure software solutions. Its solutions include financial services, insurance, retail, travel and hospitality, ecommerce, helpdesks, and marketing. The company was founded by Ashutosh Roy and Gunjan Sinha in September 1997 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.
