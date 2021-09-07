Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Purchased by O Brien Greene & Co. Inc

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc grew its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 13.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,226 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 750 shares during the quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Vertical Research raised shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Cummins from $262.00 to $255.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Cowen raised shares of Cummins from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $284.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $251.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.68.

Shares of NYSE CMI traded down $5.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $233.38. 15,277 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 984,592. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $236.73 and its 200 day moving average is $250.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.05. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $199.70 and a one year high of $277.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 25.26%. Cummins’s quarterly revenue was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 16.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. This is a boost from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.62%.

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

