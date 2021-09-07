Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Acquires 822 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,291 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ABBV. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 150.4% during the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. 65.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AbbVie stock traded down $2.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $108.98. 113,163 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,945,329. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $116.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.82. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.11 and a 1 year high of $121.53.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $13.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.24% and a net margin of 12.40%. The company’s revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.34 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.24%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ABBV shares. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on AbbVie from $148.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Truist started coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.08 price target for the company. Argus boosted their price target on AbbVie from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on AbbVie from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on AbbVie from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.47.

In other AbbVie news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 5,057 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $606,840.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,595 shares in the company, valued at $1,391,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

