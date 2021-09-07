Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Buys 71,787 Shares of RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its stake in RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO) by 159.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,922 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,787 shares during the quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in RGC Resources were worth $2,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGCO. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in RGC Resources by 59.0% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 242,181 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,103,000 after purchasing an additional 89,884 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA bought a new stake in shares of RGC Resources in the second quarter worth about $1,325,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RGC Resources by 6.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 431,921 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,579,000 after acquiring an additional 27,682 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of RGC Resources by 34.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 107,388 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,382,000 after acquiring an additional 27,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fruth Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of RGC Resources in the second quarter worth about $216,000.

Get RGC Resources alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:RGCO traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.27. 11 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,398. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $202.78 million, a P/E ratio of 20.76 and a beta of -0.49. RGC Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $21.32 and a one year high of $27.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.51.

RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. RGC Resources had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 13.65%. Analysts anticipate that RGC Resources, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded RGC Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd.

RGC Resources Profile

RGC Resources, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the distribution and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers in Virginia through its operating subsidiaries. The company was founded on July 31, 1998 and is headquartered in Roanoke, VA.

See Also: Growth and Income Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO).

Receive News & Ratings for RGC Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RGC Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.