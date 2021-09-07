Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Lowers Stake in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lessened its stake in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 160,583 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 2,151 shares during the quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Telephone and Data Systems worth $3,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDS. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems in the first quarter worth $230,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 2,775.3% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,386 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 10,990 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 243.7% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 715,900 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $16,437,000 after buying an additional 507,592 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Telephone and Data Systems during the first quarter valued at $1,653,000. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Telephone and Data Systems during the first quarter valued at $267,000. 73.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TDS shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet cut shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. boosted their price objective on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.07.

Telephone and Data Systems stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.50. 2,769 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,150,837. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.02. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.38 and a 12 month high of $26.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.62. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 1.16.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.06). Telephone and Data Systems had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 3.17%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.27%.

Telephone and Data Systems Company Profile

Telephone & Data Systems, Inc engages in the provision of wire line and cable broadband, video and voice services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Cellular, Telephone and Data Systems (TDS) Telecom’s Wireline and Cable. The U.S. Cellular segment provides service to postpaid and prepaid customers from a variety of demographic segments.

