Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Purchases 243 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,148 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 55.0% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the first quarter worth about $34,000. First Horizon Corp grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 222.2% during the second quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 464 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 99.3% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 534 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. 73.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VLO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho increased their target price on Valero Energy from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Valero Energy from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Valero Energy in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Valero Energy from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, lowered their price objective on Valero Energy from $121.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.20.

NYSE VLO traded up $1.18 on Tuesday, reaching $65.88. 50,202 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,988,633. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $67.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.60. The company has a market cap of $26.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.26, a PEG ratio of 60.67 and a beta of 2.15. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $35.44 and a 12 month high of $84.95.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.33. Valero Energy had a negative return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 1.69%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.95%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -125.64%.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

