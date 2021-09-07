Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Purchases Shares of 24,750 L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 24,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $870,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its holdings in shares of L’Air Liquide by 8.3% during the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 17,268 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in L’Air Liquide by 5.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in L’Air Liquide by 5.1% during the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in L’Air Liquide by 6.8% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Get L'Air Liquide alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS AIQUY traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,466. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.04. L’Air Liquide S.A. has a one year low of $28.90 and a one year high of $36.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.63.

AIQUY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of L’Air Liquide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. HSBC upgraded shares of L’Air Liquide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of L’Air Liquide in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, L’Air Liquide has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

L’Air Liquide Company Profile

Air Liquide SA engages in gas supply for large industry and health businesses. The company operates through the following segments: Gas & Services, Engineering & Construction, Global Markets & Technologies and Other Activities. The company was founded by Georges Claude and Paul Delorme on November 8, 1902 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

Further Reading: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIQUY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY).

Receive News & Ratings for L'Air Liquide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L'Air Liquide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.