CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Bp Plc

Bp Plc reduced its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 29.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,490 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 12,364 shares during the period. Bp Plc’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in CVS Health by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,562,500 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $7,113,937,000 after buying an additional 2,084,131 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,525,542 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,845,058,000 after acquiring an additional 590,266 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in CVS Health by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,470,812 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,535,702,000 after acquiring an additional 441,924 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in CVS Health by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,873,108 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,194,135,000 after acquiring an additional 4,491,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,097,503 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $985,325,000 after buying an additional 508,844 shares during the period. 75.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on CVS. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on CVS Health from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on CVS Health from $82.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.89.

In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $79.55 per share, with a total value of $238,650.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,378,919.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 2,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.67, for a total value of $232,686.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,107,886.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS opened at $87.47 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.39. The stock has a market cap of $115.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.83. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $55.36 and a 52 week high of $90.61.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.35. CVS Health had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 2.59%. The business had revenue of $72.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

