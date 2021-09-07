CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $18.53 Million

Equities analysts predict that CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) will report $18.53 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for CytomX Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $16.00 million to $21.51 million. CytomX Therapeutics reported sales of $17.79 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CytomX Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $80.30 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $64.26 million to $119.10 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $76.44 million, with estimates ranging from $62.75 million to $104.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for CytomX Therapeutics.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $16.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.13 million. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 68.52% and a negative net margin of 96.67%.

CTMX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays downgraded shares of CytomX Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.50.

Shares of NASDAQ CTMX traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.15. 474,165 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 900,656. CytomX Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.28 and a 52-week high of $10.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.06.

In related news, CEO Sean A. Mccarthy sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.04, for a total value of $704,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,256.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CTMX. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in CytomX Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 371.6% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 131,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 103,300 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 24.4% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 37,421 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 7,346 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 19.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,768,882 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,403,000 after purchasing an additional 451,485 shares during the period. 87.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CytomX Therapeutics

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer based on its Probody therapeutic technology platform. Its pipeline includes immunotherapies, probody drug conjugates, T cell engaging bispecifics, and other multiple programs. The company was founded by Frederick W.

