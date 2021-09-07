Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Acquires 780 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 53.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in ASML by 9.6% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ASML by 2.5% in the first quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 743 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. 18.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ASML stock opened at $858.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $360.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.59, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $759.97 and its 200 day moving average is $674.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. ASML Holding has a 52-week low of $343.25 and a 52-week high of $862.98.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. ASML had a net margin of 28.82% and a return on equity of 36.29%. ASML’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 16.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of ASML from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $704.50.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

