Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Acquires 825 Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,304 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 825 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Trimble were worth $1,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TRMB. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trimble in the 2nd quarter valued at about $243,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Trimble by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 49,306 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,035,000 after buying an additional 2,843 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Trimble by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 1,588 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Trimble by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 93,052 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,614,000 after buying an additional 13,204 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in Trimble by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 66,611 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,451,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the period. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRMB stock opened at $94.86 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.90. Trimble Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.78 and a fifty-two week high of $96.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $23.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.52.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.12. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 15.01%. The business had revenue of $945.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $870.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Trimble Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Ronald Bisio sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.28, for a total value of $322,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Julie A. Shepard sold 2,113 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.20, for a total value of $188,479.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 34,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,100,770.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 215,750 shares of company stock valued at $19,089,348 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

About Trimble

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

