Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $1.30 Million Stock Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $1,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of OKE. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 229,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,051,000 after purchasing an additional 48,432 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,305,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $88,480,000 after purchasing an additional 426,212 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 1st quarter valued at $236,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 51,291 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,610,000 after purchasing an additional 3,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 27,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 5,876 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OKE. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on ONEOK from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup lifted their price target on ONEOK from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. lifted their price target on ONEOK from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on ONEOK from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.27.

ONEOK stock opened at $53.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.61, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 2.04. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.28 and a 1 year high of $57.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.37 and a 200-day moving average of $52.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. ONEOK had a return on equity of 22.30% and a net margin of 11.90%. Research analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.03%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is currently 263.38%.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

