Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $1.41 Million Stock Position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,749 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $1,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EPAM. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 78.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 214 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $85,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 48.4% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 239 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 10.6% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 250 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 2,687.5% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 223 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Karl Robb sold 2,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $601.09, for a total value of $1,228,627.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $538.43, for a total transaction of $673,037.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,013,457.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,937 shares of company stock worth $3,505,609. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPAM stock opened at $643.39 on Tuesday. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $301.67 and a 12 month high of $644.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $576.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $485.66. The company has a market cap of $36.44 billion, a PE ratio of 94.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.36.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.11. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 13.12%. The company had revenue of $881.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $861.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EPAM. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $455.00 to $670.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $510.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $520.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $521.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EPAM Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $567.00.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

