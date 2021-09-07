Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Sells 157 Shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 157 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $1,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BURL. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 0.6% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 3.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 2.0% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 2.4% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 17.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BURL stock opened at $297.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.05 and a beta of 0.96. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $189.99 and a one year high of $357.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $328.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $315.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 100.00%. The company’s revenue was up 119.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.56) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BURL. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $395.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $379.00 to $382.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $318.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $353.50.

Burlington Stores Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

